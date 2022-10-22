Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of ZWS opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,823,000 after purchasing an additional 539,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,136,000 after buying an additional 393,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,786,000 after buying an additional 379,644 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,170,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

