11,325 Shares in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Acquired by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.23. 62,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

