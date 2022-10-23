12,326 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 35.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

