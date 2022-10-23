13,073 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.