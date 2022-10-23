16,573 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,900,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 766,289 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,946,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,529,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,213,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.