1,825 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after buying an additional 731,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Dover by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after buying an additional 90,843 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.27.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

