18,500 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Bought by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 6,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,450 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,342 shares of company stock worth $114,586 over the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RealReal Trading Up 11.7 %

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

REAL opened at $1.43 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.