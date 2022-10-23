1,995 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Acquired by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

SDOG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $58.04.

