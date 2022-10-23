1irstGold Price Hits $63.47 on Major Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $9,332.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 3% against the dollar. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for $63.47 or 0.00324652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,568.84 or 0.28411747 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011097 BTC.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.