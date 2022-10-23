1peco (1PECO) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

1peco (1PECO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. 1peco has a market cap of $246.91 million and approximately $1,557.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00008592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

