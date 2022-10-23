3,000 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.63.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.90.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

