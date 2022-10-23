3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

