42,000 Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $1,663,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 240.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,091 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 188.2% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 4,844.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 202,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
BNGO opened at $2.14 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $619.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 453.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. Analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
