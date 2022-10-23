50,500 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. Prologis makes up 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.65.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

