519,162 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 519,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,794,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

