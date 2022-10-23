9,991 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZTA stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

