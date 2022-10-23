AAX Token Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One AAX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $44.04 million and $782,056.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AAX Token

AAX Token’s genesis date was March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

