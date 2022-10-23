Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,078,739,000 after buying an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $906,515,000 after buying an additional 920,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $95.06 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.87.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.06.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.