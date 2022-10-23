AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 2.9 %

AbbVie stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,419,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average is $147.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.