ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,878.00

ABCMETA (META) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $136.68 million and $12,878.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00140143 USD and is up 22.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $17,292.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

