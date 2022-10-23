Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.27% of Acadia Healthcare worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,408,000 after buying an additional 69,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,825,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,182,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,607,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

