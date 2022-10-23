ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.52 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,799. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

