Account Management LLC Invests $215,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Account Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. PJT Partners makes up about 0.3% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.75.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

