Account Management LLC Purchases 1,503 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Account Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 15.0% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 157.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.54.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 143.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

