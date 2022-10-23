Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Acme United Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acme United has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.67.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Barker purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $41,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,753 shares of company stock worth $55,608 and have sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acme United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Acme United by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

