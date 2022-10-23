Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.