Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
