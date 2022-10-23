Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 15,933 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

