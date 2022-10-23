Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.36 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $50.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

