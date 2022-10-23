Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,364 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 31.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 355.9% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bank of The West lifted its position in MetLife by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 72,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE MET opened at $68.06 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

