Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,506 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 43.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 83,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

