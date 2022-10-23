Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,924 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.10 and its 200-day moving average is $227.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

