Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

