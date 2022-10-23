Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,934 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TJX opened at $67.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

