Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 590,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 133,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 37,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $323.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

