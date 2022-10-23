AGNC Investment (AGNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.39%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $172,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.