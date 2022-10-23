Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 269,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 158,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

KFY opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

