Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Financial Contrast

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.5% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -55.99% N/A -55.07% Cambium Networks 2.38% 7.47% 3.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cambium Networks 0 3 2 1 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Airspan Networks and Cambium Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Airspan Networks currently has a consensus target price of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 193.97%. Cambium Networks has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Cambium Networks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and Cambium Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million 1.03 -$71.91 million ($1.38) -1.83 Cambium Networks $335.85 million 1.41 $37.42 million $0.23 76.31

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambium Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Airspan Networks on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software. The company offers point-to-point backhaul, point-to-multipoint distribution, Wi-Fi access, cnMatrix ethernet enterprise switching, cnReach IIoT, cnVision video surveillance transport, and cnMaestro and network management tools and solutions. It also offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. The company also offers cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums and outdoor public Wi-Fi spots; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks; and cnVision solutions for video surveillance and CCTV deployments. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, mobile network operators, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

