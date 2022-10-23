Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $118.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of AKAM opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

