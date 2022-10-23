Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

