Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of AKBA opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.46.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
