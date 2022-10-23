Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.52

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and traded as low as $19.36. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 111,758 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKZOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

