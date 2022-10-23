Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.52

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and traded as low as $19.36. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 111,758 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on AKZOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
See Also
