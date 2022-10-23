Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 64,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Alliant Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

