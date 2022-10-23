Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.88.
Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
