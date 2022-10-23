Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,698.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,988,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,749,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

