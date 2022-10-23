Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

PINE opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 76.98% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,200.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 28,020 shares of company stock worth $466,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

