Amaze World Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $90.60 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Amaze World has a total market cap of $90.60 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00008766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amaze World has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

