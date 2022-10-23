American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,581 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,966,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,567,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,417,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,740,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

TAXF opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

