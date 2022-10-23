American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

American Express Stock Down 1.7 %

AXP stock opened at $140.04 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.