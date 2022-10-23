American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

American Express Stock Down 1.7 %

AXP stock opened at $140.04 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

