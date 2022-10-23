Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Lessened by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 915,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,230 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 2.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $133,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

