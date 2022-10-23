Analysts Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Target Price at $131.70

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.7 %

DoorDash stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.28. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $101,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,321. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in DoorDash by 199.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after buying an additional 2,585,400 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 80.0% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,602 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 146.9% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 121.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

