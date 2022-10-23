Analysts Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $48.33

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Retail Properties

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $298,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

